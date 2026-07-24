Retroist Bad News Bears Podcast

The Bad News Bears made more sense to me after I played baseball when I was young. I was put on a T-ball team that seemed to be assembled from the kids nobody else wanted, and we were terrible. We never got great, but we improved and somehow eventually managed to win a few games, and got the award we were dreaming of. That was enough to make us feel like champions. When I later watched the Bears, probably on VHS or cable, I could relate to being part of a team that was bad but still worth playing for.

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On the show, I talk about how The Bad News Bears was made and the people who brought it to the screen. I spend time on Bill Lancaster’s screenplay and Michael Ritchie’s work with the young cast. I also look at the film’s unusual music, its reception, and the other versions that followed it. As usual, I pulled out my local newspapers to see what was happening when the movie opened in 1976.

The Bad News Bears remains one of my favorite sports movies because it understands how strange youth sports can be. The kids behave like kids, the adults frequently make everything worse, and Walter Matthau never tries to make Buttermaker more respectable than he is. The film does not need a conventional victory to make you feel good about the Bears. What they accomplish together is maybe even better.

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Production Notes

This is the 368th episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 19 of Season 18.

I went through a phase after buying this VHS where I watched it almost every weeked for months. Then I took a pause before coming back.

The kids use a lot of bad language, which doesn’t go over well with some modern audiences, but its a very important part of the plot.

The sequels are okay. At least interesting and not bad like some people might say.

The fact that they made two sequels should give modern audiences and idea of how well-received these were.

Would love to have seen them go to Cuba.

The movie understands that the adults can be much worse than the kids.

I like that Buttermaker is never cleaned up enough to become an inspirational coach. He improves, but he remains Buttermaker. Walter Matthau looks completely at home sitting in a dugout with a beer, even though almost everything about that sentence would be impossible in a family movie now.

Carmen should be much too grand for a Little League movie, yet the music fits almost perfectly.

I am glad my own coaches were nothing like Roy Turner. Even as a kid, you knew there were adults who cared far too much about winning.

I cut out a part where I gave a special callout to Brandon Cruz as Joey Turner. His moment shines brighter every time I rewatch it.

Growing up, I need several kids who were like Tanner. Foul-mouthed and angry, but they could be great friends.

See Mikey and Nicky.

I messed up while talking about the soundtrack especially a part about the 50th anniversary release. It is availble to buy and has been posted and streaming online. Worth checking out if you are fan of the film.

Would love to be a kid exploring the tunnels under the Astrodome.

“The Wings of Man”

Sports movies that are just about winning the big game is boring.

Bonus clippings will be over on Patreon soon for Supporters.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.