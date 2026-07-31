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Retroist SilverHawks Podcast
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Retroist SilverHawks Podcast

The history of a one season wonder. Tallyhawk!
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∙ Paid

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The idea of SilverHawks clicked with me immediately. I had read that a new cartoon was coming to Channel 5, so I made sure I was home in time to see it. Once the theme song started and those metallic heroes appeared, I was hooked. I soon saved enough money to buy one of the figures, but when I reached the toy aisle I suddenly began thinking about how ma…

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