Retroist SilverHawks Podcast

The idea of SilverHawks clicked with me immediately. I had read that a new cartoon was coming to Channel 5, so I made sure I was home in time to see it. Once the theme song started and those metallic heroes appeared, I was hooked. I soon saved enough money to buy one of the figures, but when I reached the toy aisle I suddenly began thinking about how ma…
The Retroist Podcast
For over a fifteen years, The Retroist Podcast has taken a nostalgic look back at the last 40+ years of retro themed pop culture. The show attempts to connect or reconnect you to things from your past through storytelling and discussion of compelling milestones and forgotten tidbits of pop culture.For over a fifteen years, The Retroist Podcast has taken a nostalgic look back at the last 40+ years of retro themed pop culture. The show attempts to connect or reconnect you to things from your past through storytelling and discussion of compelling milestones and forgotten tidbits of pop culture.
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