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The Retroist

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The Retroist Podcast
Retroist Lode Runner Podcast
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Retroist Lode Runner Podcast

Let's take a look at this amazing but often overlooked video game classic.
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Retroist
Jul 01, 2026
∙ Paid

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Lode Runner was a big game in the 1980s, but it still feels like it gets left out of the larger conversation in retro gaming. People talk about Space Invaders, Pac Man, Donkey Kong, and plenty of other early classics, but Lode Runner belongs in that group too. It was simple to understand, hard to master, and built around rules that made sense the more y…

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