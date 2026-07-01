Lode Runner was a big game in the 1980s, but it still feels like it gets left out of the larger conversation in retro gaming. People talk about Space Invaders, Pac Man, Donkey Kong, and plenty of other early classics, but Lode Runner belongs in that group too. It was simple to understand, hard to master, and built around rules that made sense the more y…
Retroist Lode Runner Podcast
Let's take a look at this amazing but often overlooked video game classic.
Jul 01, 2026
∙ Paid
The Retroist Podcast
For over a fifteen years, The Retroist Podcast has taken a nostalgic look back at the last 40+ years of retro themed pop culture. The show attempts to connect or reconnect you to things from your past through storytelling and discussion of compelling milestones and forgotten tidbits of pop culture.For over a fifteen years, The Retroist Podcast has taken a nostalgic look back at the last 40+ years of retro themed pop culture. The show attempts to connect or reconnect you to things from your past through storytelling and discussion of compelling milestones and forgotten tidbits of pop culture.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes