Retroist John Carpenter's The Thing Podcast

On today’s show we talk all about the horror sci-fi classic, John Carpenter’s The Thing. We talk about the cast, the plot, the people behind the camera and much much more. Vic Sage is back with a new Why Should I Know This Person. This week Vic covers Wilfred Brimley.

I have been meaning to get this episode up on the site for a while, so I am very happy to be able to get it up before Halloween.

Music on the show was provided by Peachy (the Wildred Brimley of Wales).

Production Notes

This is episode 147 of the Retroist Podcast and episode 47 of the new season.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.