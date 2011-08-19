Welcome to the Retroist Jetsons Podcast. On today’s show, I talk all about the hit Sci-Fi cartoon series, The Jetsons. I talk about the pre-production, the cast, production of the show, its reception in the US, and much much more.

This is a very special episode because I get to talk with Judy Jetson herself, Janet Waldo!

Janet and I talk about working on the Jetsons, how she landed the role, the process of working on the show, her work on Battle of the Planets, working with Bing Crosby, and much much more. It was a real honor to talk to her.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Jetsons Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.