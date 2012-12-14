Welcome to the Retroist Its a Wonderful Life Podcast. It is the holiday season, which is a great time to watch Its a Wonderful Life. If you own a TV, odds are you will have ample opportunity to do so. On the show, I share some of my childhood experiences playing at Christmas time. Then I move onto the film itself. I talk about the people in front of and behind the camera, the plot, production, and much more. This is a holiday classic that I had been looking forward to covering for a while. I hope you enjoy it.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.