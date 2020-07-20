On this episode of the Retroist Podcast, I talk about one of the coolest small toy lines of the Eighties, the Inhumanoids. This remarkable group of toys by Hasbro combined horror, action and science fiction in ways that no other mainstream toy line did as the time.

I start off talking about the gift-giving habits of my family when I was a kid. They constantly would get me toys in the toy line I wanted, but always a minor or secondary character. I cherished all these toys, but I never found out why they chose them.

Then I talk about the toys and the animated movies and TV show. I want to stress how amazing the animated series is. Even if you have no interest in the toys, please give the cartoon a viewing. It is absolutely bananas. Just amazing.

I have wanted to discuss Inhumanoids for a while. I hope you enjoy it. If you have any Inhumanoid toys you want to gift to me. I have space on my shelf for D’Compose.

Production Notes

What a cartoon! I rewatched Inhumoids a few times while preparing for this episode. It is just filled with offbeat humor, Eighties references, and horror imagery.

I cut out a section where I read the descriptions from the Sears Catalog.

I outlined the various statues that Metlar animates with a special discussion of the Statue of Liberty appearance.

Two other Inhumanoids commercials were cut from the final episodes to shorten it.

A section where I fanboy’d over the Inhumanoid villains, especially D’Compose and the Gagoyle. I saved you from having to hear my D’Compose impersonation.

I had a weird audio glitch and decided to rerecord about 20 seconds and the audio is obviously different from the original. It bugs me, but I wanted to talk about the various books you could buy if you are a collector.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great week.