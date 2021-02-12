Welcome to Episode 4 of the 13th season of the Retroist Podcast. In this episode, I talk about the classic television show, In Search Of. Hosted by Leonard Nimoy, this well-received show explored the mysterious and unexplained in a documentary format.

I start off the show by talking about my family’s love for this illuminating half-hour of television. I never questioned why it sat next to more normal family-friendly shows on our TV set until much later. It all started to come together when I noticed my parents’ book collection was heavy on aliens and archaeology.

I jump into the show by going back to the precursors, things like the works of Erich von Däniken and the early documentaries that by Alan Landsburg that were narrated by Rod Serling. Without von Däniken we would not have had In Search Of.

Other things I touch on are the productions of Alan Landsburg including his books, Leonard Nimoy, Chariots of the Gods, the shows’ release on DVD, and much more.

List fans rejoice! Metagirl is back with the top 5 episodes of In Search Of. What will be on the list? It’s a mystery worthy of an episode of In Search Of!

Not many people realize how influential the works of Alan Landsburg., specifically In Search Of, were on modern television. Just turn on any reality show that is delivered as entertainment and you will see the DNA of In Search Of. The History Channel and Discovery Channel’s current programming owe a lot to the work of Landsburg.

