Retroist How the Grinch Stole Christmas Podcast

On this week’s show we talk about the 1960s animated holiday classic, “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” I talk about the book, the very talented author who created it, the man who helped get it animated, the 2000 movie, the musical and much much more. I am joined again by Vic Sage who does another great “Why Should I know this Person”. This week, Vic tells you why you should know the very talented, Thurl Ravenscroft.

Music on the show was provided by Peachy (the Dal McKennon of Wales).

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

Support the Retroist on Patreon

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Maybe I will release this Podcast on Cassette? Join Patreon for a chance to get a mixtape.

🛒 Visit the Retroist Store 🛒

Follow on your favorite platform

Follow on Social Media

Subscribe to the Retroist Newsletter

If you like what you are hearing, the Retroist is also a blog and newsletter. So subscribe below to get the newest articles delivered right to your Inbox.

Production Notes

This is episode 152 of the Retroist Podcast and episode52 of the new season.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.