Welcome to the Retroist House on Haunted Hill Podcast. On this episode of the show, I talk about the Vincent Price/William Castle horror classic, “House on Haunted Hill“. I start off by discussing my parents’ love of this film and how they introduced me to many things I didn’t understand at the time but love now.

Then I move on to the subject of our show. I talk about the cast, the crew, “Emergo”, the plot, the remake, and much much more.

