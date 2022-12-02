Welcome to the 15th episode of the 15th season of the Retroist Podcast. Today’s episode, number 288, and is all about the 1992 Christmas movie juggernaut, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

The Talkboy was a huge hit toy that came right out of Home Alone 2. They sold these at the Suncoast Video Store where I worked. It was hard enough to find these things once the video had been released. It was even more difficult because I had a coworker who was buying them all and selling them out of their trunk in the parking lot of the mall.

Then I move onto the film itself. I discuss the people in front of and behind the camera, the production, cast, release, music, reception, merchandise and much more. This is a companion podcast to my Home Alone Podcast, so I do not repeat some things I mention there. So I encourage you to check out my last podcast.

Home Alone 2 was an inevitable sequel after the massive success of the original. While it would not be as big a hit as the original film, it did great and has moments that are beloved by a generation.

15th episode of the new season and the 288th episode of the Retroist Podcast.

I was excited to record this show. I don’t often do episodes that are companions to another episode. So it is a little different. I would like to know what people think. Should I have repeated stuff from the first podcast?

The Annie theory was a reach. Maybe I should have cut it out.

I edited out a lot of stuff for this one. Too much to mention. Anything that was in the first film? I cut it out unless it was really needed.

I am going to watch Traces of Red.

I forgot to mention that I had a Talkboy. It broke really quickly, but it stayed on my shelf for years. I eventually donated it to a thrift shop.

Product Placement in this film is strong. We all need a little American Airlines attitude.

I had a lot more info about merchandise. Listing more of the stuff I have found online. It was about two minutes of stuff. But like with the extra stuff I would mention about the video game, I cut it out. Not super happy with the edit around the video games

I am a little down on the Turtle Doves. I forgot to mention they also broke easily. We would have them at Suncoast and at least once every other day we would find a set broken.

Bring back Monster Sap!

Listen to the Tim Curry voice work on the audiobook. So good.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.