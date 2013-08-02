Welcome to the Retroist Head of the Class Podcast. On this week’s show I talk about the 80s sitcom classic, Head of the Class. I start off talking about my time in school and how my mother was terrified at the prospect of my being put into “academic enrichment.”

Then I get on with the topic of today’s show. I talk about the people in front of and behind the camera, the plot, the show’s reception and much more.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Head of the Class Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.