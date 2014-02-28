Welcome to the Retroist Hawaii Five-O Podcast. On this week’s show, we talk about the long-running police procedural drama, Hawaii Five-O. I start off talking about my early exposure to the show and why I have returned to it as I have gotten older. Then, I talk about the people in front of and behind the camera, the theme song, ratings, and much much more.

I am joined again by Vic Sage who does another great “Why Should I know this Person”. This week, Vic tells you why you should know the very talented, James MacArthur.

Metagirl returns to the show with the Retroist Top 5 episodes of Hawaii Five-O.

We also have a new segment this week, the Zerbinator tells us all about the theme song from the show in his segment “Sounds Retro”.

