Welcome to the Retroist Halloween Special III Podcast. This is a couple of days early, just in case you wanted to get a jump on the Halloween season or if you wanted to have something to listen to on Halloween morning. Today show is all about Halloween memories!

That’s right, it is time for the 3rd Annual Retroist Halloween Special. It was a fun show to put together, and many of the folks associated with the site joined in to share their Halloween memories. You will hear Atari Adventure Square, Flack, Hot Pink Heather, Vinvectrex, Vic Sage, Douglas McCoy and of course, me.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment, please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on the Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Halloween Special III Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.