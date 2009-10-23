Welcome to the Retroist Halloween Podcast, by “Halloween”, I am of course referring to the John Carpenter classic, “Halloween”. This is one of my favorite horror films. It is the perfect film to watch during the Halloween season.

After I tell you a little story about my experience with the film, I talk about the movie itself. I talk about the conception, creation, and reception of this horror classic.

Then I move on to the actors involved, its abbreviated shooting schedule, the great music it has and of course its legacy of sequels and remakes.

