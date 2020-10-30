Retroist Halloween III: Season of the Witch Podcast

In this episode of the Retroist Podcast, I discuss the 1982 horror classic, Halloween III: Season of the Witch. This film was not well-reviewed when it came out, but over the years it has developed a much-deserved fanbase.

I begin the episode discussing the novelty of an outlier in a horror franchise and how it can ruin masks for you if you have too much imagination. Then I move into the film itself. I talk about the people in front of and behind the camera, the production, what it has in common with Invasion of the Body Snatcher, how John Carpenter scores a film, and much more.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch is a lot of fun to watch. So if you are looking for a scary film, you haven’t watched a dozen times, why not give it a chance. It is slow in parts, but it is chock full of interesting and often conflicting mythology that helps make it very rewatchable.

This is episode 240 of the Retroist Podcast.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.