Halloween is in the air, so I am revisiting the Halloween franchise by talking about the 1981 horror classic, Halloween II. I start off the show by confessing my enjoyment of a very specific type of horror film. Then I move onto the film itself. I discuss the genesis of the film, the people in front of and behind the camera, the story, the novelization and much more.

I am a big fan of the first two Halloween films and with the new Halloween film about to hit theaters, this seemed like a good time to do this show. I hope you enjoy it.

If you want more Halloween fun, please browse the older episodes of the Retroist Podcast. I covered the original Halloween in my first year of the show.

