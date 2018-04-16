Retroist Gymkata

This week’s Retroist Podcast is about the 1985 cult film classic, “Gymkata” I begin the podcast talking about my first exposure to the film. How I found the concept of combining gymnastics and karate compelling at first, but ultimately came to find this idea strange. Finally, I summarize my own martial arts style and how you can master it.

I first recorded this show 3 years ago and never finished editing it since I did not like how it sounded. So I re-recorded it and thought this version was a bit better.

On the show, I discuss the plot of the film before moving onto the people in front of and behind the camera, how well Gymkata was received, and much more.

Only a couple of episodes left for this season of the Retroist Podcast. I am already planning the next season. So if you have ideas, feel free to send them to me.

This is episode 218 of the Retroist Podcast.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.