Welcome to the Retroist Gremlins Podcast. Today’s show is about the 1980s film classic, “Gremlins”. I start off talking about how terrifying seeing Gremlins was to me, but how it also became a great gateway horror film.

Then I discuss the origin and history of the gremlin. How the movie got created. Its far-reaching effect on movies and pop culture and much more. This episode was supposed to have a segment by a projectionist I hired to run the Retroist theater. But for the life of me, I have not been able to find him anywhere.

