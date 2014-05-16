Welcome to the Retroist Godzilla the Animated Series Podcast. On today’s show, I talk about how the 1978 Godzilla Animated Series. I begin by talking about how my angelic singing voice got me into some social awkwardness during some school-time public speaking. Then I talk about the people who made the show, the talented voice actors involved, Godzilla’s magical ability to change size that in no way can be an almost criminal ongoing continuity error, and much much more.

Vic Sage is back with a brand new “Why Should I know this Person.” This week Vic talks all about the very talented, Ted Cassidy.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Godzilla the Animated Series Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.