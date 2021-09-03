Retroist GI Joe Comics

Welcome to Episode 2 of the 14th season of the Retroist Podcast. In this episode, I discuss Marvel’s formerly long-running comic book title, G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero.

This is part two of a three-part series on the early-eighties incarnation of the GI Joe franchise. If you are interested in learning more about the toy line, that was covered in my first episode, GI Joe toys.

I begin the show by talking about what a revelation this comic was to my group of friends. It was so well-done that it made us change the way we purchased comics and overall increased the number of comics we were buying.

Then I move onto the comics. I trace the history of how the comic came to be at Marvel. After that, I talk about the HUGE debt we all owe to the creative powerhouse behind GI Joe, Larry Hama.

He was the writer of nearly every GI Joe story during the Marvel years and the book itself was successful beyond expectations. Running for over a decade, it would include intricate long-running stories that engaged fans and welcomed new readers.

I do briefly touch on the post-Marvel comics but barely. If you want more about GI Joe comics, there are dozens of quality episodes of other podcasts dedicated to the subject.

As a kid who did not want to give up on GI Joe, long after my friends did, I owe the comics a lot. It allowed me to continue my fandom alone well after the group fun I had enjoyed with my friends had to them become age-inappropriate.

Production Notes

This is episode 256 of the Retroist Podcast.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

This is the second episode of the 14th season of the podcast. It was the second episode I recorded this season and is part two of a three part series.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.