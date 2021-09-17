Welcome to Episode 3 of the 14th season of the Retroist Podcast. In this episode, I discuss the well-remembered cartoon, G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero.

This is part three of a four-part series on the early-eighties incarnation of the GI Joe franchise. If you are interested in learning more about the toy line and comic series, please check out, the GI Joe toys and GI Joe Comics podcasts.

I start off by discussing my appreciation for the animated series and how it became appointment television for my group of friends. It was on the first shows where we all made sure to get together when possible to watch it so that we could discuss it as soon as the episode had ended.

Then I move on to the show itself. I touch on the various companies that put the cartoon together and the talented people behind the scenes that made this show so memorable.

My focus is on the Sunbow-made show, but I also touch on the DIC series. I believe the Sunbow version is superior, but I enjoy them both.

I was going to roll the animated film into this episode but decided it might be worthwhile to do a fourth episode covering it. So this trilogy is now a tetralogy.

With on-demand programming and wide availability, the GI Joe cartoons are more accessible now than they ever were in the past. They will give you MANY hours of entertainment, so I hope I can give you the background that gets you fired up to revisit or watch it for the first time.

Listen and download the Animated Series Podcast

