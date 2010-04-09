Welcome to the Retroist Ghostbusters Podcast. On today’s show, I talk all about the smash comedy Ghostbusters. This movie was one of my favorites as a kid, and I am happy to revisit it on the podcast. I talk about the story, the casting, and the film’s success and release.

Then I move on and talk about all the stuff it inspired off-screen. Video Games, Books, Comic Books, Cartoons, Cereal, I talk about it all.

