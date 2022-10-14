Welcome to the 11th episode of the 15th season of the Retroist Podcast. Today’s episode, number 284, is all about the early eighties’ horror classic, Ghost Story.

I start this episode discussing the horror movie club that started in my circle of friends once one of our families got a VCR. It was a great time to discover films, but it raised an important question. How does a kid rent a rated R horror film at the video store?

When the story is over, I begin discussing the book and its author, Peter Straub. Then I move onto the film, covering people behind the camera, the cast, production, shooting locations, plot, and more.

Ghost Story has an interesting cult following. It has a throwback quality for its time, and so it appeals to a certain type of horror fan. The complexity of the book made for some difficult creative decisions that I think were handled superbly, but that complexity also lends itself to a longer form. So I think this book is ripe for a streaming series treatment.

