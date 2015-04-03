Welcome to the Retroist Gauntlet Podcast. On today’s show, I talk about the 1985 arcade classic, Gauntlet. I start off talking about how this game helped me save face when I had some misgivings about seeing the Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 in the theater.

Then I talk about the development of the game and its predecessor, Dandy. I also delve into the game’s strategy, gameplay, reception, sequels, ports, and much more. My sincere apologies to Thyra the Valkyrie whose name I repeatedly fail to mention.

