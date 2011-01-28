Welcome to the Retroist Game of Life Podcast. On today’s show, I talk all about the super-popular board game, The Game of Life. I talk about the games creator, Milton Bradly, the game rules, changes over the years, and reference in pop culture. This game is wildly successful, but not a lot of people know its rich history. I hope this episode helps with that.

