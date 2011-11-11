Welcome to the Retroist Galaxy High Podcast. On today’s show, I talk all about the short-lived cult Saturday Morning cartoon classic, Galaxy High. This classic show was one of my favorites when I was younger. I am pleased to finally get to talk about it.

On the show I talk about how it was made, the people behind it, the cast, the characters, its release in print and on home video and more.

Music on the show was provided by Peachy.

