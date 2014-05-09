Welcome to the Retroist Frogger Podcast. On today’s show I talk about the arcade classic, Frogger. This is a game I have always adored, so I am happy to finally be covering it in a podcast. I start off by talking about the not so world-class arcade video game team my friends and I tried to start.

Then I talk about the companies who brought us Frogger, the gameplay, the Animated Series and much more!

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.