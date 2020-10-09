On this episode of the Retroist Podcast, I discuss the 1985 horror classic, Fright Night. A movie that deftly combines horror and humor in a slick eighties package. This movie was rightfully very popular at the first video store I worked at and deserves to continue to find new fans.

I start off by talking about why it was so great to be a kid who could walk to the movies, especially after watching a horror film. Then I move onto the film itself.

I discuss the people in front of and behind the camera, the casting, production, sequels, “remakes”, merchandise, video games, and much more.

This is a classic film and I am happy to finally complete an episode based on it. This is my third try. I hope I did it justice and that perhaps it will get you to check out Fright Night.

Production Notes

I cut out the section on music. I played some clips and discussed Fiedel’s work more. Not comfortable with any of it so I removed it. I am also aware that I continue to mispronounce Fiedel’s name.

Played the trailer for the film. Decided it was too long and couldn’t properly edit it down nice. So I dumped it.

Had a bunch of spooky commercials I wanted to play. I originally had a third commercial break but found it just too much. I went a little off-year with these commercials.

Played around with more playful music in the background for the story, but can’t resist Peachy’s Sad Toys.

Trimmed down the actor section by half. Still might have talked too much about Roddy. I talked about his home videos being online. They really are addicting to watch. Makes me REALLY wish they had the Fright Night footage.

Talked more about the documentary. That was cut.

Had a great quotes section, but that is just me saying quotes, so I took that out. Felt indulgent.

Cut out my discussion of the Menendez Brothers. Not sure talking about a brutal parent slaying is something I want to include in the podcast. I mentioned it, but tried to minimize it.

I mention that the film was released on blu-ray a few years back and that those releases are still pretty pricey. I had outlined all the features on the various releases but cut that out. Fortunately, they did re-release the film if you are looking for it in HD at an affordable price. It is also currently streaming.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.