On this episode of the Retroist Podcast, I discuss the short-lived late eighties/early nineties horror anthology TV series, Freddy’s Nightmares. This TV version of A Nightmare on Elm Street was a great way for many burgeoning horror fans to get access to Freddy. Especially those of use who found film Freddy a little too scary.

I start off talking about using this show as a gateway and then move onto the series itself. I discuss the people in front of and behind the camera, the production, controversies, and much more.

You can find a lot of episodes of Freddy’s Nightmares online. So if you are looking for a horror or Freddy fix, do a quick search on YouTube or wherever you might consume video content.

Production Notes

I have wanted to cover this show since I mentioned it in my A Nightmare on Elm Street Podcast. I tried recording it once before and didn’t like the results.

I edited down filmographies across the board. That took out over 3 minutes.

I did a little top 5 list of episodes, but it wasn’t the same with our metagirl doing the list. Edited out.

I had some more commercials but stayed with the hotline and a fun toy commercial. I also threw the video store/VHS commercial into the mix.

I had a longer bit from the press release and a few more quotes from fearmongers. They felt redundant.

Still staying with my quotes with the processed sound. I think it makes them stand out nicely.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.