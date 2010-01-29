Welcome to the Retroist Fraggle Rock Podcast. This week, I talk about the 1980s Jim Henson classic, Fraggle Rock. While I love The Muppets, their cave dwelling cousins also have a place in my heart.

So I am very happy to finally get this show recorded. I talk about the show’s concepts, its characters, the larger mythology of the Fraggleverse and its trajectory from TV to DVD to the Big Screen.

