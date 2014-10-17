Retroist Fat Albert Halloween Special Podcast

On this episode of the podcast I start off by talking about a much missed Halloween pal from years ago. Then I talk about one of the specials we watched together, The Fat Albert Halloween Special. I talk about the man behind the special, Bill Cosby, the origin of Fat Albert, the production company, the plot, the voice actors, the music and much more. Halloween is approaching soon, so make sure you watch this holiday classic before it is too late.

Music on the show was provided by Peachy (the Herbie Hancock of Wales).

This is episode 176 of the Retroist Podcast.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.