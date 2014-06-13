Welcome to the Retroist Fast Times at Ridgemont High Podcast. Aloha! On today’s show, I talk all about the classic 1980’s comedy, Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

I start off with a story about working in a video store and how Fast Times was a video that was very popular and had to be replaced a lot more often than other tapes. Then I talk about the film’s writer, director, cast, plot, characters, the TV show spinoff and much much more.

Vic Sage is back with a brand new “Why Should I Know This Person”. This week Vic talks about actor Ray Walston who played Mr. Hand.

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

Support the Retroist on Patreon

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Maybe I will release this Podcast on Cassette? Join Patreon for a chance to get a mixtape.

🛒 Visit the Retroist Store 🛒

Follow on your favorite platform

Follow on Social Media

Subscribe to the Retroist Newsletter

If you like what you are hearing, the Retroist is also a blog and newsletter. So subscribe below to get the newest articles delivered right to your Inbox.

Production Notes

This is episode 167 of the Retroist Podcast.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.