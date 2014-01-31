Welcome to the Retroist Facts of Life Podcast. On this week’s show, we talk about the longest running sitcom of the 1980s, The Facts of Life. I start off by talking about how I met a future roommate and friend while watching The Facts of Life. Then I talk about the people in front of the camera, the theme, specials, ratings and much, much more.

I am joined again by Vic Sage, who does another great “Why Should I know this Person”. This week, Vic tells you why you should know the very talented, Charlotte Rae.

metagirl returns to the show with the Retroist Top 5 episodes of The Facts of Life.

