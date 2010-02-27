The Retroist
Retroist ET the Extra-Terrestrial Podcast
Retroist ET the Extra-Terrestrial Podcast

"E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" isn't just a movie; it's a magical journey that continues to touch the hearts of generations.
Feb 27, 2010
Welcome to the Retroist ET the Extra-Terrestrial Podcast. This week I talk all about the alien who stole our hearts, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. I talk about the making, the casting, its receptions, and much more.

Then I jump out of the film and talk about E.T. products and sponsorship. AND of course, we touch on the E.T. video game for the Atari 2600, which is not as terrible as people like to pretend is it, although it is also not as good as it could be. (could be its own podcast soon).

Production Notes

  • This is episode 8 of the 2nd season of the Retroist Podcast.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.

