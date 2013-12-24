Welcome to the Retroist Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas Podcast. On this week’s show, we talk about the Muppet holiday classic, “Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas“. I start off by talking about an Emmet Otter based school project. Then I talk about the book, the people in front of and behind the camera, the music, plot, various home video releases, and much much more.

I am joined again by Vic Sage who does another great “Why Should I Know this Person”. This week, Vic tells you why you should know the very talented, Jerry Juhl.

