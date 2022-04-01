Retroist Emergency Podcast

Welcome to Episode 17 of the 14th season of the Retroist Podcast. In this episode, I talk about the long-running TV show, Emergency!

I have wanted to do an Emergency! episode for a while. I actually tried back when I did my Adam-12 podcast. It was not great, I needed to get more into the show. Glad I revisited it.

I start the show talking about my earliest memory of seeing a real house fire. It was a real eye-opener and scared me enough to dispel all my notions of being a firefighter when I grew up.

Then I move onto the show itself. I talk about the people in front of and behind the camera, shooting locations, development of the show, creators, theme song, and much much more.

metagirl is back with a top 5 list of the best episodes of Emergency!

Emergency! isn’t streaming like it used to, so I am afraid that some younger people aren’t learning about it, and older people aren’t being reminded of it. It’s a show that is worth your time and should be checked out, so please check it out.

Production Notes

Do watch the Burglary D31 episode of Dragnet.

metagirl is back with a new top 5 list. Glad to have her on the last two shows of the season.

Here is the amazing art provided by Christopher Tupa that I used for social media promotion. He really captures Johnny and Roy’s energy.

Emergency! by Christopher Tupa

Emergency! (B&W) by Christopher Tupa

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.