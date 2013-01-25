Welcome to the Retroist Dungeons and Dragons the Animated Series Podcast. On this week’s show, we talk all about the Saturday morning cartoon classic, Dungeons, and Dragons. I begin by talking about why I was attracted to Dungeons and Dragons and why I think people should enjoy it renewed popularity.

Then I talk about the show itself. I discuss the people behind the voices, the plot, its reception, and much more. I am joined this week by Vic Sage who has an all-new “Why Should I Know this Person?” Doug McCoy is back on the show with a brand new “Also Ran.”

