Welcome to the Retroist Dungeons & Dragons Podcast. I begin by talking about one of my earlier experiences with the game. Then I talk about the creation of D&D. How it moved from supplement to game. How it grew HUGE and the various iterations over the years. I bring up the TV shows, movies, video games and so much more.

The episode contains a great audio treat that was put together by Retroist author, blogger, and collector Greg (RetroArt). Greg tracked down the legendary dice wizard Lou Zocchi, who founded Gamescience, and got him to talk about how he feels about the Retroist Podcast.

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

Support the Retroist on Patreon

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Maybe I will release this Podcast on Cassette? Join Patreon for a chance to get a mixtape.

Follow on your favorite platform

Follow on Social Media

Subscribe to the Retroist Newsletter

If you like what you are hearing, the Retroist is also a blog and newsletter. So subscribe below to get the newest articles delivered right to your Inbox.

Production Notes

This is episode 34 of the 1st season of the Retroist Podcast.

The history available about D&D is changing rapidly. I am guessing in ten years we will have a completely new origin story.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.