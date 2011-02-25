Welcome to the Retroist Dragons Lair Podcast. On today’s show we talk all about the video game classic, Dragon’s Lair. I talk about the game’s creations and creator, gameplay and its many variations and ports. This classic video game gobbled up a lot of my quarters when I was a kid. Still, I loved it, and hopefully this podcast sheds some light as to why.

The music throughout the show was provided by Peachy.

