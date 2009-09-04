Welcome to the Retroist Donkey Kong Podcast. Well, I finally did it. Here is a podcast about the legendary video game classic, Donkey Kong.

On today’s show I start off talking about how while I was playing Donkey Kong, someone lit me on fire. After recalling that trauma and singing the praises of my sister I move onto the game.

I talk about how the game was conceived, its massive success, its many many influences and much much more.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.