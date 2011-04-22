Welcome to the Retroist Dig Dug Podcast. On today’s show, we talk all about the video game classic, Dig Dug. A pretty good game, although it is not as good as Mr. Do! I talk about the game’s creations, gameplay, and its many variations and ports.

Music throughout the show was provided by Peachy.

