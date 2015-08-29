Welcome to the Retroist Desperately Seeking Susan Podcast. On today’s show, I start off by talking about how mysterious and dangerous I found New York City as a kid and how my sister would risk life and limb to adventure there. Then I start talking about the subject of this episode, Desperately Seeking Susan.

I talk about the people in front of and behind the camera, the stars, the plot, the locations, the novelization, and much more. I am joined this week by metagirl who shares Madonna’s top 5 songs from the eighties.

Production Notes

This is episode 190 of the Retroist Podcast.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.