Welcome to Episode 2 of the 13th season of the Retroist Podcast. In this episode of the Retroist Podcast, I discuss the 1981 blockbuster video game, Defender. Defender is a legendary game that does not get the attention befitting its true status, not just as a playable game, but one that was so influential, and wildly successful.

My experience with the game started in the arcade. Where I was terrible like most people. Then I got my copy for the Atari 2600 and played for hours. I thought those skills would translate into the arcade version, it did not. This was an oddly common occurence back in the day and a memory I have for many home ports on the Atari 2600.

After the story, I talk about the game itself. I discuss the company and the people who made it. This leads to summarizing not only the development of the game but the innovations that would make the game so influential.

Some other things I touch on? The name of the game, technical overview, game design, the wonderful Atari 5200 version of the game, and much more.

Despite having some solid sequels, Defender has not gotten any of the treatment that other video games in its class have received in modern times. Why no one has built a big modern title off of this idea escapes me now. I hope by talking about it, I can get you to try it again or for the first time.

I reference the book, The Ultimate History of Video Games: from Pong to Pokemon and beyond…the story behind the craze that touched our lives and changed the world by Steven L. Kent. It is from 2001 and has been read multiple times by me. It is very inspiring.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.