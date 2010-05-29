Welcome to The Retroist The Dark Crystal Podcast. On today’s show I talk all about the cult film, The Dark Crystal. I begin by talking about how a friend of mine did a dead on impersonation of a character from The Dark Crystal and how it can ruin a friendship.

Then I talk about the film. I talk about the plot, the characters the cast, and deep deep mythology. After that I touch on the various books and the video game as well as the potential influence of a very famous film.

