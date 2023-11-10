Welcome to the newest episode of the Retroist Podcast. On today's show, I discuss the long-running detective drama series, Columbo. This episode was a long time coming and is one of my longer episodes. This show is a big deal.

I begin the show talking about my own brush with Columbo himself, Peter Falk. It was an unexpected experience, but very positive. I am very happy to finally get to share it.

Then I move on to the show itself. I discuss the evolution of the characters, the show’s release, reception, the people in front of and behind the camera, and much more.

Columbo is special for a lot of reasons. Great writing, acting, etc. But also because he is different from other "cop shows". He wasn't meant to be a standard detective. His legacy hearkens back to earlier detective stories written by people like Agatha Christie. He has a more timeless feel, and that kept people interested for decades.

Add to that is Falk at the center of it all. He is not only a talented performer but also packs a lot of natural charisma. His dedication to perfection in what he believed in helped to make the character perfect.

I am really glad to have metagirl back with an epic Top 5 list. If you are looking for which episodes to watch, this is the definitive list.

Listen and download the Columbo Podcast

Production Notes

This is the 308th episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 10 of this season.

I have wanted to do this episode for a long time. I recently did a complete rewatch of the show, and it was time well spent.

metagirl is back with an amazing Top 5 list. It’s pretty epic.

I had some more fun stories about spending time with Peter Falk, I might not talk about them in future episodes.

Here is that episode of The Chevy Mystery Show, aka Sunday Mystery Hour “Enough Rope” that I mention.

I originally planned on talking about Mrs. Columbo during the show, but decided to hold it for a separate episode that I will release for supporters.

I cut out a lot of stuff about other actors, writers, and directors. The show was already too long, so I edited it down.

Reduced about the Retro Audio in the show by about half. I didn’t need it, the show is robust enough.

I cut out myself singing, “This Old Man.” You ain’t missing anything.

The original length of the show was well over, and that was before metagirl.

It really makes me sad that we never got Columbo episodes shot in the heart of the 80s.

If you listen to this on YouTube, the episode might be shorter than the mp3 version of the show. I sometimes have to remove some audio to play on YouTube.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.