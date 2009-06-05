Welcome to the Retroist Colecovision Podcast. Today’s show is about the too short lived video game console, the Colecovision.

I kick off the show talking about how I almost got a Colecovision when I was a kid by accident.

Then I talk about the Coleco company and how it got its start. How it got on the road to making the Colecovision, some first-hand accounts of Colecovision usage and its ultimate demise. I also briefly touch on Coleco in the post “vision” years.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Colecovision Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.