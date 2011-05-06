Welcome to the Retroist Clue Podcast. On today’s show, I talk all about the classic game, movie, TV show and video game, Clue. I begin by talking about my experience with winning a very special edition of Clue as a kid at a party.

Then I talk about the game’s creations, gameplay, and its many variations and jumps to different entertainment mediums. Music throughout the show was provided by Peachy.

