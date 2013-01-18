Welcome to the Retroist Cloak and Dagger Podcast. On this week’s show we talk all about the cult 1980s classic, Cloak and Dagger. The show starts with me talking about how this movie inspired some real like “spy games” at our new local mall. Then I talk about the movie itself. I discuss the people in front of and behind the camera, the plot, video games and much more.

A lot of guests are on the show today. I am joined this week by Vic Sage with a new “Why Should I Know this Person?” Doug McCoy is back with a new “Also Ran” and Rob “Flack” O’Hara with a great new “Talking Tech”.

