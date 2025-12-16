Retroist A Charlie Brown Christmas Podcast

In 1965, Christmas television in the United States changed forever when, A Charlie Brown Christmas, premiered. Nothing about its creation and tone said it was going to be a success, but it touched people and was a huge hit. A hit that has continued to deliver Christmas Magic year after year for decades.

I start the episode talking about something that became important in the eighties. That’s when it wasn’t enough to just watch the special. Now with VCRs, you could own the special. Sure, you could eventually buy or rent a copy, but with a blank tape, you could make your own copy. So I discuss what that was like in my home at the time.

Then I dive into the special itself. I discuss the people in front of and behind the camera, its production, music, and much more. I also reference some newspaper articles, and I will share my clippings over on Patreon, so if you are a support, make sure to check them out.

It isn’t Christmas for me unless I watch, A Charlie Brown Christmas. It is a special that not just enhances my holiday mood, but helped to define it. Many of us who grew up watching it, when we try and think about what the season is really about, will hear Linus’ speech in our head. Its a message that is presented in an earnest way that doesn’t feel preachy, and for network programming, that is pretty amazing.

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

Support the Retroist on Patreon

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Maybe I will release this Podcast on Cassette? Join Patreon for a chance to get a mixtape.

🛒 Visit the Retroist Store 🛒

Follow on your favorite platform

Follow on Social Media

Subscribe to the Retroist Newsletter

If you like what you are hearing, the Retroist is also a blog and newsletter. So subscribe below to get the newest articles delivered right to your Inbox.

Production Notes

This is the 355th episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 5 of Season 18.

I know what you are thinking, didn’t you already do this special? Weird, I have not. It was supposed to be one of my first Christmas-themed episodes, but when I recorded it during my first year, I disliked how it turned out. So now a decade and a half later, I have revisited it and I think this one is much better.

Longish episode.

I spend some time talking about the 4 main people behind this special. I hope that is okay.

How many of you had the Charlie Brown Xmas tree? Have you ever seen an aluminum tree?

I like a lot of Peanuts animation, but this and The Great Pumpkin are peak. Everything else pages in comparison.

I originally did the whole Linus speech during the show, but cut it out. It was indulgent on my part. Linus does it better.

My two favorite Peanuts characters are Snoopy and Linus. Although I am probably most like Charlie Brown.

Bonus clippings can be found over on Patreon for Supporters.

Some fun retro audio in this one. I want to include double what I did, but it was getting too long.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.